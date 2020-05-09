Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 669,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,080,000 after buying an additional 61,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Nutrien by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,084,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,960,000 after buying an additional 22,398 shares during the period. 64.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,321. Nutrien Ltd has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTR. TD Securities lowered their price target on Nutrien from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cleveland Research lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nutrien from $49.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

