Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) shares rose 12.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.89, approximately 606,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 299,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

OBLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 721.61% and a negative return on equity of 186.35%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.55% of Obalon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

