Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Stock Price Up 11%

Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN)’s stock price rose 11% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, approximately 1,201,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,570,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. The stock has a market cap of $53.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32, a current ratio of 10.69 and a quick ratio of 10.69.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Ocwen Financial had a negative return on equity of 32.90% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $253.84 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $176,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Glen A. Messina purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $83,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 160,188 shares of company stock valued at $182,368. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCN. OCO Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $6,549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 644,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,531,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 203,888 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,438,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 136,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

