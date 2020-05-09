Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,490,000 after acquiring an additional 39,607 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,700,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,090 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,651,000 after acquiring an additional 175,467 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,601,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,064,000 after buying an additional 43,338 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

OLLI stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,768,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $103.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.71.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,495,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,271.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,790 shares of company stock worth $4,324,917 over the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.