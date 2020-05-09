Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Omeros reported earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to $0.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.38 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on OMER shares. ValuEngine raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. State Street Corp grew its stake in Omeros by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Omeros by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 740,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 63,891 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Omeros by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.01. 398,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,232. Omeros has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.95.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

