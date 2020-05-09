Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Dougherty & Co increased their target price on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.26. 695,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,922. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.04. Omnicell has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $94.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average of $77.37.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,011,663.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,164,280.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 2,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $258,097.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,390.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,998. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 165.2% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 18.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 91,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 406.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

