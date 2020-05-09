Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 551.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,257 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,322 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 39,152 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 104,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 61,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares during the period. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 676,883 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,714,000 after purchasing an additional 106,079 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,124,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,622,194. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $165.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

