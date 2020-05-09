Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to $17.00

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $14.50 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.13% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Painted Pony Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26.

About Painted Pony Energy

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

