Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to $17.00

Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $14.50 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 68.13% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $10.11 on Thursday. Painted Pony Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26.
About Painted Pony Energy
