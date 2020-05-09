Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1,977.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,496 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $67.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,092. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

