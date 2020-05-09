Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Receives $248.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.31.

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

NYSE:PAYC traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $272.03. 672,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,525. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $163.42 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.96, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $309,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $691,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.