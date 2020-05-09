PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,968 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $13,160,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.23. 4,194,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725,475. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.00. The company has a market cap of $182.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

