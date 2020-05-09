Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,020 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.0% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.22. 18,818,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,349,516. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

