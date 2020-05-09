Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Cut by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,276,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 184,480 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.3% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned about 0.08% of Pfizer worth $139,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 218,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 67,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 368.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 64,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.22. 18,818,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,349,516. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.