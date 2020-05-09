Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Purchased by Blue Sky Asset Management LLC

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 3,927.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,305 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 5.5% of Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $13,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOND. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 57,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $109.02. 173,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,830. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $100.31 and a one year high of $114.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.38 and a 200-day moving average of $108.51.

