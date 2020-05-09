Piper Sandler Raises Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Price Target to $130.00

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.78.

Shares of VAR stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.70. 581,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,606. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Varian Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $150.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

