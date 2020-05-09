Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.89, approximately 232,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 294,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBPB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $68.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.45 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Potbelly Corp will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in Potbelly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Potbelly by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Potbelly by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Potbelly by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Potbelly by 20.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

