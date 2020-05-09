Private Vista LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Vista LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.86. 31,838,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,764,426. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

