Private Vista LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Vista LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,341,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,267. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

