Private Vista LLC Buys 3,204 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Vista LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,911,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,238,386. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.41. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

