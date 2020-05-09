Private Vista LLC Has $600,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Private Vista LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,282 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $122.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,943,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,394,476. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $349.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,205 shares of company stock worth $28,582,740 in the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

