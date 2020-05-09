Private Vista LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Vista LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 20,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 18,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 48,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $37.22. 18,873,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,215,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

