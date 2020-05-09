Private Vista LLC Purchases 2,871 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Private Vista LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 68,073 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,499 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $46,003,000 after acquiring an additional 282,599 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 52,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 203,507 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,130,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,500,812. The company has a market capitalization of $163.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.12. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

