QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Raised by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,193 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after buying an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,044,613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,994,000 after buying an additional 1,467,770 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after buying an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after buying an additional 4,466,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.49.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.56. 7,886,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,338,826. The firm has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average of $82.12. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

