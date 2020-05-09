Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $111.79 and last traded at $111.17, with a volume of 63985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.41.

The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.81 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. Qualys’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Qualys from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $643,386.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,020 shares in the company, valued at $19,103,425.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,277 shares of company stock worth $4,184,851 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.25. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Qualys Company Profile (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

