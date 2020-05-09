Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.04-$3.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.4-11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.20 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.50.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

NYSE:PWR traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.36. 1,306,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,217. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Quanta Services has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $44.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.