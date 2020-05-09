RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft’s (RTLLF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC raised RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTLLF remained flat at $$473.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $501.49. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $437.25 and a 12-month high of $799.70.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

