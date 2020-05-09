Rational (FRA:RAA) Given a €430.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €430.00 ($500.00) target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.49% from the stock’s previous close.

RAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €670.00 ($779.07) price target on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Independent Research set a €430.00 ($500.00) price target on Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €450.00 ($523.26) price target on Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($488.37) price target on Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €479.00 ($556.98).

RAA stock traded up €15.20 ($17.67) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €450.20 ($523.49). The company had a trading volume of 19,865 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €464.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €624.31. Rational has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

