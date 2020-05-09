Rational (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €430.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €430.00 ($500.00) price target on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €585.00 ($680.23) target price on Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Independent Research set a €430.00 ($500.00) target price on Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bankhaus Lampe set a €670.00 ($779.07) target price on Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €645.00 ($750.00) target price on Rational and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rational in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €479.00 ($556.98).

Shares of RAA traded up €15.20 ($17.67) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €450.20 ($523.49). The stock had a trading volume of 19,865 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €464.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €624.31. Rational has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

