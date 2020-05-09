Rational (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €450.00 by Warburg Research

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €450.00 ($523.26) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €473.00 ($550.00) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €645.00 ($750.00) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Independent Research set a €380.00 ($441.86) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($465.12) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €670.00 ($779.07) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €479.00 ($556.98).

Get Rational alerts:

Shares of FRA RAA traded up €15.20 ($17.67) during trading on Thursday, hitting €450.20 ($523.49). The stock had a trading volume of 19,865 shares. Rational has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($691.88). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €464.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €624.31.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Rational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.