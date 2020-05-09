Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Scotiabank

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

RLLMF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Real Matters from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Real Matters from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

OTCMKTS RLLMF traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,823. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.40. Real Matters has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

