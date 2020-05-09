Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Republic Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,827,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,761,000 after purchasing an additional 50,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,845,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Republic Services by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,566,000 after purchasing an additional 464,369 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $235,611,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,616,000 after purchasing an additional 349,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total value of $119,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,631.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,724 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,696. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $100.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.73.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

