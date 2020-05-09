Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $260.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of Restoration Hardware stock traded up $8.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.95. The stock had a trading volume of 806,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,001. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.68 and its 200 day moving average is $181.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.39. Restoration Hardware has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $256.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.90.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $664.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.69 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 232.62%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restoration Hardware will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

