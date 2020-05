Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $260.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of Restoration Hardware stock traded up $8.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.95. The stock had a trading volume of 806,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,001. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.68 and its 200 day moving average is $181.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.39. Restoration Hardware has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $256.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.90.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $664.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.69 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 232.62%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restoration Hardware will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, d├ęcor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.