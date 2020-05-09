RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Trading Up 11.5%

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET) shares were up 11.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.16, approximately 389,538 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 184,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Separately, National Securities cut shares of RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a market cap of $23.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.62.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $58.76 million for the quarter. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 7.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of RigNet by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RigNet by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in RigNet by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RigNet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RigNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,267,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET)

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

