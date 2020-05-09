Roche (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Roche (OTCMKTS:SNYNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

SNYNF stock opened at $95.85 on Thursday. Roche has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $104.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.76.

