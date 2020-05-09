Royal Bank of Canada Increases Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $48.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BERY. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.86. 1,572,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,049. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 82.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,132,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372,322 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,719,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,614,000 after purchasing an additional 821,623 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,995,000 after purchasing an additional 228,133 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,510,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $138,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

