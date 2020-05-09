Royal Bank of Canada Increases Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $48.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BERY. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.
Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.86. 1,572,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,049. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 82.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,132,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372,322 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,719,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,614,000 after purchasing an additional 821,623 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,643,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,995,000 after purchasing an additional 228,133 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,510,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $138,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.
