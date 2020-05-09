Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $33.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,507. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $524.59 million, a PE ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.85. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.19 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ichor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ichor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 35.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the first quarter valued at about $3,942,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 108.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 68,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 35,512 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

