ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank to Hold

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROYMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR stock remained flat at $$4.13 on Tuesday. 62 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,150. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.88. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.86.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

