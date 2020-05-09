S. R. Schill & Associates Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,042 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,337,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $136.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.48 and its 200-day moving average is $301.58.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 34.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

