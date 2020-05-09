S. R. Schill & Associates Buys 117 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Netflix were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after buying an additional 218,262 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Netflix by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,923 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $435.55. 5,048,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,436,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $192.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $449.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $385.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.89.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.