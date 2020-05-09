S. R. Schill & Associates Purchases 4,143 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 90.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Chevron were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

CVX stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.47. 8,582,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,682,353. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The stock has a market cap of $168.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.17%. Chevron’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

