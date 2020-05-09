SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Receives “Hold” Rating from HSBC

HSBC reiterated their hold rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SFRGY has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SALVATORE FERRA/ADR stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $5.97. 1,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,060. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.71. SALVATORE FERRA/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.19 and a 52 week high of $12.30.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women worldwide. The company offers footwear, leather goods, apparel, silk goods, jewels, other accessories, and fragrances, as well as eyewear and watches. It provides handbags; suitcases; belts; wallets; soft accessories, such as silk twill, scarves, gloves and hats, and hair accessories; lifestyle accessories; jewelry; and ready to wear products, including outwear, knitwear, jacket and blazers, dresses, tops and shirts, pants, skirts, and children products.

