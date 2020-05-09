SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SBAC. UBS Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.53.
Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $5.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,376. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3,647.79 and a beta of 0.39. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $199.22 and a 52 week high of $317.11.
In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total transaction of $14,912,988.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $15,115,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock worth $57,529,904. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
