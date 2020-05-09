Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Acquires 1,645,022 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4,148.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645,022 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $70,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.68.

C stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $46.32. 22,900,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,941,942. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $92.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.