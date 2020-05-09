Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Acquires 20,995 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,039,732 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 1.6% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $96,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Target by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $115.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,240,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.55. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $70.03 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura decreased their price target on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.91.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

