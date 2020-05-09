Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Acquires 26,155 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,666,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,155 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.0% of Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Chevron worth $120,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.61 per share, with a total value of $41,844.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.47. 8,584,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,317,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

