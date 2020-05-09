Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Acquires 417,926 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 211.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,926 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $49,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Duke Energy by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 71,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.78. 2,875,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,144. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.27. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.15.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

