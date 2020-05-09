Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,643 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $44,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,188,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,975,000 after buying an additional 124,731 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $11,635,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Liberum Capital cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

SNY traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.08. 897,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,813. The company has a market cap of $120.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55. Sanofi SA has a 12-month low of $37.62 and a 12-month high of $51.84.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

