Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Buys 4,836 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Total were worth $34,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at $745,000. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Total by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,510 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Total by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 142,330 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Total by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Total by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

TOT traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.42. 1,691,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,978,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.61. Total SA has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Total SA will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

In other news, Director S.A. Total acquired 81,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.86 per share, with a total value of $719,742.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,843,098 shares of company stock worth $15,163,517 over the last ninety days.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

