Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Buys 8,771 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.48. The stock had a trading volume of 19,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,350. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.87. Elbit Systems Ltd has a twelve month low of $110.00 and a twelve month high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.04.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elbit Systems in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

