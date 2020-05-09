Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Cuts Position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,000,210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Allstate by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,269 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,830,000 after acquiring an additional 118,787 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Allstate by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,609,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,750,000 after acquiring an additional 66,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,573,000 after acquiring an additional 133,397 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALL traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $100.79. 2,217,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,895. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.61. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Allstate to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

